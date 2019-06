Are you looking for FREE, kid-friendly summer activities? Make plans to sign your child(ren) up for the 2019 Cultural Pass presented by Churchill Downs! With this pass, you enjoy free admission your kid(s) to 59 world-class arts and cultural institutions. You can visit places like the Classical Corner at Waterfront Wednesday, Louisville Science Center, Speed Art Museum, Louisville Zoo, and more!

Pick up your pass at any Bullitt County Public Library, Charlestown-Clark County Library, Floyd County Public Library, Harrison County Public Library, Jeffersonville Township Library, or Louisville Free Public Library location. Visit www.fundforthearts.org/culturalpass for details.