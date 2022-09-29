We’re finishing out another incredible season of New Lens with a one-of-a-kind performance from The Fourth Wall, a chamber group that is “…part devised theater company, part modern dance troupe and part circus act, blending music, theater, dance, and acrobatics into a new hybrid art form.”

They’ll present their popular “Fruit Flies Like a Banana” on Sunday, November 13th at 8pm. It’ll be fun for the whole family. Bring the young ones and those young-at-heart out for an interactive and delightfully unusual experience.

New Lens is free, but seating is limited and a ticket is required by visiting Eventbrite.com. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, grab a cocktail and view the current exhibitions at 21c Louisville or visit Proof on Main to enjoy some culinary artistry. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. The concert will be held in the museum’s atrium.

(The Fourth Wall Photo credit Gontran Durocher)