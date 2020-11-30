Beginning December 5, 2020, and continuing for 27 consecutive Saturdays, you can hear the world’s greatest opera stars in exhilarating performances originally broadcast live from the Met stage. Highlights include beloved operas by Puccini, Verdi, and Mozart; dazzling bel canto works; and rarely heard operas by Prokofiev, Strauss, and Philip Glass. Remarkable moments from recent and past seasons include the radio broadcast debuts of Anna Netrebko, Leontyne Price, and Franco Corelli, as well as Renée Fleming’s final bow as Strauss’s Marschallin. Host Mary Jo Heath and commentator Ira Siff return with insightful commentary and intermission features, including interviews with Met stars. This season, listeners also get to choose the historic broadcast they most want to hear for “Listeners’ Choice” on February 6, 2021. Voting begins in December.

See the full schedule here.

Students participating in the Met’s HD Live in Schools program come “together” in a virtual performance of the Prisoners’ Chorus from Beethoven’s Fidelio