To kick off the 2019-2020 season of the Louisville Orchestra, 90.5 WUOL in partnership with New York’s WQXR will carry a live broadcast of the opening Classics concert on September 28th at 8pm.

WQXR’s Clemency Burton-Hill and WUOL’s Daniel Gilliam will host the live concert broadcast, featuring soloists Anne Akiko Meyers, J’Nai Bridges, and Elena Urioste, all conducted by Teddy Abrams.

CLASSICS: FROM THE NEW WORLD

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2019 8:00PM

Adam Schoenberg: Orchard in Fog

George Bizet: “Habanera” from Carmen

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, Rhapsody for Violin and Orchestra

George Gershwin: “My Man’s Gone Now” from Porgy and Bess

Camille Saint-Saëns: “Mon coeur s’ouvre à ta voix” from Samson and Delilah

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”)

Listen at wuol.org and wqxr.org