Between witches sabbaths, the elf king, devilish violin flourishes, and ghostly presences, classical music doesn’t hide from all things scary. We’ll have all your Halloween favorites throughout the week on WUOL, but if you want to include some of the things that are even too scary for radio in your listening, or keep a creepy soundtrack on your front porch during trick or treating, we’ve got you covered with this 6-hour Spotify playlist.