The US Air Force is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year with many events, including a tour of their renown musical ensembles. 1st Lt. Brandon Hults joined host Colleen Phelps for an inside look at life in the band ahead of their visit to Louisville this week.

The Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants perform in Owensboro on July 5 and in Louisville on July 6. Tickets and scheduling information are available at this link.