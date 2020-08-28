90.5 WUOL is hoping across the pond for a few of the 2020 BBC Proms! While the concerts won’t have their typical rowdy audiences, the music will be unforgettable. Here’s the schedule:
September 21, 8pm
First Night of the Proms!
BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Singers
Sakari Oramo, conductor
Sofi Jeannin, chorus director
HANNAH KENDALL: Tuxedo: Vasco ‘de’ Gama (World Premiere)
WHITACRE: Sleep
COPLAND: Quiet City
BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 3
September 28, 8pm
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Thomas Dausgaard, conductor
Stephen Hough, piano
BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 19
JAY CAPPERAULD: Circadian Refrains (172 Days Until Dawn) (BBC Commission, World Premiere)
STRAUSS: Metamorphosen
October 1, 8pm
Last Night of the 2020 BBC Proms
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Dalla Stasevska, conductor
Golda Schultz, soprano
Program TBA