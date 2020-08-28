90.5 WUOL is hoping across the pond for a few of the 2020 BBC Proms! While the concerts won’t have their typical rowdy audiences, the music will be unforgettable. Here’s the schedule:

September 21, 8pm

First Night of the Proms!

BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Singers

Sakari Oramo, conductor

Sofi Jeannin, chorus director

HANNAH KENDALL: Tuxedo: Vasco ‘de’ Gama (World Premiere)

WHITACRE: Sleep

COPLAND: Quiet City

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 3

September 28, 8pm

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra

Thomas Dausgaard, conductor

Stephen Hough, piano

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 19

JAY CAPPERAULD: Circadian Refrains (172 Days Until Dawn) (BBC Commission, World Premiere)

STRAUSS: Metamorphosen

October 1, 8pm

Last Night of the 2020 BBC Proms

BBC Symphony Orchestra

Dalla Stasevska, conductor

Golda Schultz, soprano

Program TBA