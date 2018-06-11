90.5 WUOL presents highlights from 2017-2018 Louisville Orchestra season, Thursdays from June 14th to August 2nd at 8pm, hosted by Daniel Gilliam. Teddy Abrams conducts Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 from the season opener (sadly, no Yuja Wang), walks us through Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 from Classics 2, War + Peace on July 5th, Festival of American Music all in one night on July 19th, and concluding the broadcast season with Strauss’ Also Sprach Zarathustra and Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring.

You’ll also hear guest soloists Andrew Hsu, Gabriel Globus-Hoenich, Joan Shelley, Tyrone Cotton, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Lizzie No, Chad Sloan, Gabriel Lefkowitz; UofL Collegiate Chorale, Steiger Butte Drummers and Singers; and guest conductors Thomas Wilkins, Courtney Lewis, and Jayce Ogren.