The winners of the 2019 Macauley Chamber Music Competition will play on WUOLive, Wednesday, March 27th at noon here at Louisville Public Media. Sponsored by the Chamber Music Society of Louisville, the competition will feature high school and collegiate ensembles from the region.

The concert is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by Tuesday, March 26th at noon.