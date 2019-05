On the next WUOLive, cellist Cecilia Huerta-Lauf brings her friends Adam Diderrich (violin) and Claire Chung Lim (piano) to play Brahms.

The concert is free and open-to-the-public on May 29th at noon. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by Tuesday, May 28th at noon.