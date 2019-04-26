On the next WUOLive, the champions of the 2019 PNC 90.5 WUOL Young Artist Competition. Come hear some of the best young classical musicians in our region, in a live radio broadcast on Wednesday, May 1st at noon.

High School Champion: Emily Steinbach, Piano

Middle School Champion: Richard Lian, Piano

Elementary School Champion: Ethan Tang, Piano

Fan Favorites

Ryan Schuering, Piano

Molly Wilburn, Vibraphone

Thelonious Harrah, Voice

Meg Martin, Violin

The concert is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by Tuesday, April 30th at noon.