Blog WUOLive
April 26, 2019

On the next WUOLive, the champions of the 2019 PNC 90.5 WUOL Young Artist Competition. Come hear some of the best young classical musicians in our region, in a live radio broadcast on Wednesday, May 1st at noon.

High School Champion: Emily Steinbach, Piano

Middle School Champion: Richard Lian, Piano

Elementary School Champion: Ethan Tang, Piano

Fan Favorites
Ryan Schuering, Piano
Molly Wilburn, Vibraphone
Thelonious Harrah, Voice
Meg Martin, Violin

The concert is free and open-to-the-public. Members can reserve a lunch from City Cafe by calling (502) 814-6565 by Tuesday, April 30th at noon.