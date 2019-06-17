Louisville Public Media is recognizing World Refugee Day, Thursday June 20th, with programming across all three stations. We’ll have music and stories by and from refugees throughout the day, on air and online. Sponsored by American Red Cross.

Here’s a schedule of some of our programming on Thursday (check back for updates!):

91.9 WFPK 8 a.m. – Colin Triplett, Catholic Charities Resettlement Director

90.5 WUOL Facebook Live 10:30 a.m. – Suhl Ensemble performing music from Syria, Laos, and the Uyghur people

91.9 WFPK 12 p.m. – Alinoti Malebo, a 20-year-old poet from Democratic Republic of Congo.

91.9 WFPK 12:30 p.m. – African Finest SG, Congolese vocal group

91.9 WFPK 3 p.m. – Kentucky Refugee Ministries

91.9 WFPK 9 p.m. – Ahmed Hussein, Somali refugee turned Catholic Charities employee

Here are links to World Refugee Day Celebrations in Louisville!

Kentucky Refugee Ministries

Catholic Charities of Louisville