Louisville Public Media is recognizing World Refugee Day, Thursday June 20th, with programming across all three stations. We’ll have music and stories by and from refugees throughout the day, on air and online. Sponsored by American Red Cross.
Here’s a schedule of some of our programming on Thursday (check back for updates!):
91.9 WFPK 8 a.m. – Colin Triplett, Catholic Charities Resettlement Director
90.5 WUOL Facebook Live 10:30 a.m. – Suhl Ensemble performing music from Syria, Laos, and the Uyghur people
91.9 WFPK 12 p.m. – Alinoti Malebo, a 20-year-old poet from Democratic Republic of Congo.
91.9 WFPK 12:30 p.m. – African Finest SG, Congolese vocal group
91.9 WFPK 3 p.m. – Kentucky Refugee Ministries
91.9 WFPK 9 p.m. – Ahmed Hussein, Somali refugee turned Catholic Charities employee
Here are links to World Refugee Day Celebrations in Louisville!
Kentucky Refugee Ministries
Catholic Charities of Louisville