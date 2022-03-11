You could win a pair of tickets to The Louisville Orchestra, presenting Sheherazade on Saturday, April 2nd at 8 p.m. at the Kentucky Center.

Hot off a series of triumphant concerts in Europe, rising star conductor Jonathon Heyward makes his LO debut with a radiant program.

Powerhouse performer Benjamin Beilman also makes his LO debut as soloist in the savagely brilliant Violin Concerto No. 1 by Prokofiev. Beilman has delighted both audiences and music critics, with the New York Times calling him “muscular with a glint of violence” in his playing.

Visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org for COVID safety protocol prior to attending this performance.

