You could win a pair of tickets to The Louisville Orchestra, presenting Festival of Latin American Music 2 on March 12, 2022 at 8 p.m. at the Kentucky Center.

A dazzling concert showcasing the variety and sophistication of music of Latin American composers and those inspired by the vibrant cultures of the Americas.

Visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org for COVID safety protocol prior to attending this performance.

Enter your name below for your chance to win. Winners will be notified by email. Please note that by entering this contest you are also subscribing to the 90.5 WUOL email newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t spam you.

You can read our contest policy here: https://louisvillepublicmedia.org/2009/contestpolicy/