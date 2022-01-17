You could win a pair of tickets to The Louisville Orchestra, presenting Pines of Rome on Saturday, January 29th at 8 p.m. at the Kentucky Center.

This brilliant program is under the direction of Rei Hotoda, hailed by the Spokesman-Review as being an “inexhaustible dynamo” on the podium.

Visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org for COVID safety protocol prior to attending this performance.

Enter your name below for your chance to win. Winners will be notified by email. Please note that by entering this contest you are also subscribing to the 90.5 WUOL email newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t spam you.

You can read our contest policy here: https://louisvillepublicmedia.org/2009/contestpolicy/