You could win a pair of tickets to The Louisville Orchestra, presenting Festival of Latin American Music 1 on March 5, 2022 at 8 p.m. at the Kentucky Center.

The color, passion, and rhythmic energy of Latin music explode with these brilliant works. New works and a First Edition commission celebrate the trailblazing spirit of the LO. We welcome the timba band, People of the Earth (pictured). Visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org for COVID safety protocol prior to attending this performance.

Enter your name below for your chance to win. Winners will be notified by email. Please note that by entering this contest you are also subscribing to the 90.5 WUOL email newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t spam you.

Loading…

You can read our contest policy here: https://louisvillepublicmedia.org/2009/contestpolicy/