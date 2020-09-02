Louisville Public Media seeks an Engagement Manager who is passionate about introducing children and families to classical music. 90.5 WUOL is more than a great way to listen to music. We believe music connects our community, inspires creativity, spurs student success and makes our city a better place to live.

If you love education, the power of music and strengthening our community, this is the job for you. You’ll talk to students, parents and teachers, manage distribution of donated instruments and plan great events with partner organizations. In the Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) world we find ourselves, your ingenuity with alternative platforms will be crucial.

The best candidates will have a background in classical music, be detail-oriented, and have successfully run projects from start to finish. You’ll become part of our 90.5 WUOL team and work with LPM staff to use radio, audio, music and the arts to connect with our community, particular teachers, students and their parents.

Key roles:

Creatively envision how 90.5 WUOL and LPM can transform our community with culture and the arts

Think and act strategically about 90.5 WUOL’s role in our community, as it relates to students, teachers and community organizations

Manage Instrumental Partners donations, including answering questions from donors and teachers, and arranging repairs and delivery of instruments to schools

Manage the Young Artist Competition, from booking judges and publishing competition guidelines to managing entries, answering questions and ensuring the competition runs smoothly

Help promote and integrate “The Music Box” into school curriculum

Envision and implement ways 90.5 WUOL can help parents and teachers in non-traditional education scenarios

Key qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or comparable work experience

Background and knowledge of classical music

Experience planning large events

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to occasionally work evenings and weekends

Desired qualifications:

Background in music performance, education, and/or composition

Experience in radio, audio (podcasts), and/or video production

Experience doing social media for an organization

If this is you, send a cover letter, resume, and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.