We’re excited to announce Kiana Benhoff as the Engagement Manager for Music Education! Here’s a little bit about her background and work:

Kiana Benhoff, known to the stage as Kiana Del, is a passionate vocalist, songwriter, and educator hailing from the valleys of Carrollton, KY. Throughout her early life, many fields were revealed to her, however music has always been the only calling that made her feel whole. Kiana honed her skills at Bellarmine University studying vocal pedagogy, arranging, composition, and jazz studies. Kiana uses music not only to tell the story of our complex humanity, but also to foster a safe space for others to create freely without the barrier of judgement. She carries her knowledge over to the community by teaching vocal technique in her home studio, providing accessible virtual spaces to listen and learn, and by teaching community workshops on songwriting, the intersection between music and visual art, and general vocal health. She performs her own compositions in local and regional venues with her band Kiana & the Sun Kings, is a Generation 3 Hadley Creative recipient, a Fund for the Arts NeXtGen board member, and strives to continue weaving music with the importance of community and activism.

Kiana will be working at WUOL on programs such as Instrumental Partners, The Music Box, education outreach, the PNC Young Artist Competition, and much more.