The Music Box podcast is back with a new sound and even more fun starting with a music history short celebrating Juneteenth. Come along with the Music Box team as they continue to tell the stories of Black excellence in music, past and present!

This musical short, called Juneteenth Jubilee, celebrates Juneteenth by exploring liberation through music! You’ll journey around the U.S, taking a look at the lives of 3 different Black composers from three different time periods, briefly covering the history of the Juneteenth holiday. Through the lives of Florence Price, Scott Joplin, and Rhiannon Giddens, you’ll investigate how the African musical tradition continues to influence American music.

The Music Box is an interactive music education podcast, exploring fundamental music concepts through performing, responding and connecting! Click here for additional lessons and resources, and to keep up with upcoming episodes of The Music Box.

Available now on your favorite streaming platform!

Supported by PNC and the Norton Foundation