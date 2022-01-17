Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin (Weekdays at 9pm)

A century separates Bach’s B Minor Mass and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 – crowning achievements of two very distinct voices. Bill begins the week observing Bach’s Mass in B Minor, Italian Concerto, and Brandenburg Concertos, then connects them to Beethoven by exploring the harmonies, rhythms, orchestration, and musical forms of Italy, France, Germany, and England. Bill reaches the end of the week with the Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, and excerpts from Haydn and Mozart that provide context for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

Early Music with Sara Schneider (Sundays at 6am)

Gothic Voices has been renowned for the excellence and refinement of their musical offerings for over thirty years. This week’s show presents their 2021 release Echoes of an Old Hall, which

showcases music from the 15th century Old Hall Manuscript, and also displays the influence that music had on younger composers like Dufay and Binchois.

Pipedreams (Sunday at 7am)

A collection of choice concert recordings from the home territory of Pipedreams.

