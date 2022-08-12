Camille Saint-Saens taught Gabriel Faure.

Gabriel Faure taught Nadia Boulanger.

Nadia Boulanger taught George Walker.

And so it goes on.

As the first few days of this school year come to a close, this playlist celebrates teachers in the world of classical music.

Teaching is a common vocation for composers. Some, like Boulanger, taught other composers, giving us a path to trace the evolution of music from one generation to the next.

Boulanger had the opportunity to earn equal pay at the Paris Conservatory thanks to her predecessor Louise Farrenc, who had to demand it for herself.

Others taught in different subjects. Alexander Borodin was more famous in his time as a chemist, and held academic appointments in that field. Franz Schubert took a position at the school where his father was the headmaster. in order to have more time to compose (today’s teachers are welcome to laugh at the very thought). And for some, their time in education was the impetus for some of their music, such as Holst’s Brook Green suite.