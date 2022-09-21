Astrology is a well-loved pastime among some members of the staff here at WUOL. So we wanted to make a seasonal offering of your musical horoscope. Pairing what’s on the way as analyzed by Kiana Del, with the music that can inspire you to make the most of it as chosen by Colleen Phelps.

Overall:

You may still be feeling the turbulence of Mercury’s current retrograde cycle – here until October 1, followed by a chaotic transit from Mars which will take us through mid-January. Fear not! Fall horoscopes may present us with a glimmer of hope, with a burst of creative energy along the way.

The stars say it’s very possible that everyone will have their own little piece of pie this holiday season. Here’s what it looks like for your sun sign (your personality’s “home” sign in Western astrology) and your rising sign (the sign that presents itself to others the most).

If you don’t know your sign, figure it out here.

Aries + Aries rising: Jupiter has been in your sign for a good little while now, expanding your energy. Think about what goals you want to achieve, as early to mid-October will be a great time to set your plans in motion. Perhaps travel or exploration is on the horizon, as Mars moves through Gemini in your third house. Pack lightly!

Composer Cristina Spinei’s Meet Me Under the Clock sets you at New York’s Grand Central station, ready to go in a number of different directions!

Taurus + Taurus rising: If you’ve been considering a big investment, this is a great time to jump. With Jupiter in Aries, you can see yourself buying a home or enrolling in graduate school. Once Jupiter moves into Pisces for the holiday season, expect new friends and new followers as this transit highlights your 11th house of social interaction. Be mindful and set intention for when Jupiter shifts back to Aries on Dec 20, as you’ll be manifesting for your next big shift happening mid-2023. Happy networking, friends.

Big investments can pay off. Take the Chicago Sinfonietta’s album Project W for example – the orchestra intentionally devoted their time to music by women, and the result is as engaging as it is powerful.

Gemini + Gemini rising: Your calendar may be full to the brim this fall as Jupiter hits your 11th house of friendships. Say yes to that book club or co-worker’s dodgeball team as your social capital may translate to a win in your job field.

“Getting together with friends” is exactly how the ensemble Time for Three got started. And they certainly sound like they’re having fun.

Cancer + Cancer rising: These transits are heading straight for your 10th house of career, dear Cancer, putting you on the map at work. If those “kudos” have been flowing into your cup, expect more. The end of November is a great time for travel and exploration – as Jupiter hits your 9th house of travel. Jupiter has got your back!

Joseph Haydn was at the height of his career accolades when he brought a collection of symphonies to London near the end of his life, including number 104.

Leo + Leo rising: The mind on the money and the money on the mind! Jupiter in Pisces lives in your 8th house of investments this December, and you’ll finally be able to reap what you’ve been sowing. Stay level headed, as this could also come in the form of scholarship or higher education as Jupiter in Aries hits your 9th house of intellect. Don’t skip out on any potential opportunities.

Let you academic aspirations be accompanied by this appropriate overture by Johannes Brahms.

Virgo + Virgo rising: Mars in Gemini highlights your 10th house of work from now until the end of March, so if you feel like you’ve been silently killing it at work, trust your instincts! Get ready to pivot, because the end of November will usher in a focus on love as Jupiter moves into Pisces, honing in on your 7th house of partnerships. Keep an open mind and heart!

Jane Austen’s Emma struggles to let go of her “work” and focus on her own love, so let Isobel Waller-Bridge’s score to the updated version of the tale be a reminder to pivot.

Libra + Libra rising: Sweet Libra, you’re the zodiac’s archetypal romantic, and it really shows this season. From big love (through the end of October, Jupiter in Aries activates your 7th house of partnerships) to self love (by the end of November, Jupiter in Pisces asks you to take a look at your 6th house of daily rituals,) the stars are giving your relationships, health, and wellness a boost. You don’t have to wait until Jan 1 to write those resolutions, baby!

A healthy morning routine AND a wish of love? Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason wraps up his newest release with just that as he rearranged a Burt Bacharach favorite for solo cello.

Scorpio + Scorpio rising: Expect beautiful dinners and candle-lit outings as you’re gaining some luck in your 5th house of creativity and joy with Jupiter’s transit in Pisces in early December. After Christmas though, prepare for a reality check as Jupiter moves into Aries, touching down in your 6th house of daily routines. Ready your planner!

Let Georg Philip Telemann set the stage for those dinners and outings with compositions meant to accompany an entire evening, following the schedule of a dinner party.

Sagittarius + Sag rising: Jupiter in Aries swings into your 5th house of pleasure as fall arrives, but try not to give into that Sagittarian wanderlust as your connections could pop up closer to home. Then, when Jupiter shifts into Pisces this November, you’re ready for the lazer focus on your 4th house of home. Maybe you’re moving, or staying put and hosting the holiday party of the decade. Spare no expense!

Staying home isn’t necessarily boring, as evident in City Beautiful, the latest release from the Lincoln Trio, featuring music composed right there in Chicago.

Capricorn + Cap rising: Jupiter in Aries hits your 4th house of familial roots, calling your attention to your connection to family and home. However, this fall could be a great time to travel as Jupiter moves into Pisces and hits your 3rd house of transportation and communication. Celebrate your hard-earned money and enjoy a bit of luxury.

Revel in the feeling of family and home that’s found all over the album Carnival of the Animals, featuring all of the musically gifted members of the Kanneh-Mason family.



Aquarius + Aquarius rising: While Jupiter moves through Aries, drink your tea and prep your writing hand as it touches your 3rd house of communication. Writing, podcasting and/or public speaking look good for you at this time. There’s a sweet spot between Nov 24 and Dec 25 that touches your 2nd house of personal money and resources – dare to ask for that raise, Aquarius! Speak your truth!

The opening of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet’s latest album is titled Hidden Realm of Light – you can let it be a reminder to NOT keep your own light hidden.

Pisces + pisces rising: An opportunity is waiting to fall in your lap, so charge the social battery and get out of the house! Jupiter has been in your sign for most of the year, so the positive year you could be having will continue in your favor. Keep your eyes and ears open, Pisces!

With his Night Music on the Streets of Madrid, Luigi Boccherini brings a reminder that something wonderful could be waiting just outside your front door.

Disclaimer: we are not astrologists, just lovers of astrology! This info comes lovingly from a few sources – astrologists Susan Miller (@astrologyzone), Chani Nicholas (@chaninicholas), and Bri Luna (@thehoodwitch).