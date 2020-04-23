Our interactive music education podcast The Music Box is back with new episodes on Thursdays! The new season, hosted by music educator Faith Murphy, features content-based entertainment for the whole family — a perfect resource for folks at home with children.

The first episode, “Tuning In: How Music Makes Us Feel,” will concentrate on how composers use tools like instruments, tempo and melody to convey emotion.

Follow The Music Box wherever podcasts are available.

Listen:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

The Music Box is a production of Louisville Public Media and PRX, sponsored by PNC, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.