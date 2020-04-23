Blog Education News Education Programs The Music Box
April 23, 2020

Our interactive music education podcast The Music Box is back with new episodes on Thursdays! The new season, hosted by music educator Faith Murphy, features content-based entertainment for the whole family — a perfect resource for folks at home with children.

The first episode, “Tuning In: How Music Makes Us Feel,” will concentrate on how composers use tools like instruments, tempo and melody to convey emotion.

Follow The Music Box wherever podcasts are available.

Listen:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

The Music Box is a production of Louisville Public Media and PRX, sponsored by PNC, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.