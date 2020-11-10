November 26, 10a-12n (repeats 10p-12m)

Giving Thanks

Whether you’re up early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks with John Birge provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.

November 26, 3p-4p

Every Good Thing

On Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life’s most meaningful gifts: music. It’s “Every Good Thing” — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Most importantly, please follow Gov. Beshear’s guidance to stay safe and healthy.