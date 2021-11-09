9am Host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life’s most meaningful gifts: music. It’s Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

2pm-4pm Giving Thanks shares music and stories that reflect the meaning of gratitude.

Special guests for 2021:

Stanley Tucci joins our Thanksgiving table to talk about his new book Taste: My Life Through Food, a memoir about food, family, and life – and his classic foodie films Big Night and Julie & Julia.

Naomi Shihab Nye shares her poems celebrating her Palestinian-American heritage, and our shared humanity.

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of spirit of the holiday. Music from Eric Whitacre, Bach, Copland and more complete the scene.