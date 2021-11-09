Special
November 09, 2021

9am Host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life’s most meaningful gifts: music. It’s Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

2pm-4pm Giving Thanks shares music and stories that reflect the meaning of gratitude.

Special guests for 2021:

Stanley Tucci joins our Thanksgiving table to talk about his new book Taste: My Life Through Food, a memoir about food, family, and life – and his classic foodie films Big Night and Julie & Julia.
Naomi Shihab Nye shares her poems celebrating her Palestinian-American heritage, and our shared humanity.

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of spirit of the holiday. Music from Eric Whitacre, Bach, Copland and more complete the scene.