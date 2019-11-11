This Thanksgiving, 90.5 WUOL will have warm, classical music all day long, and these specials:

Every Good Thing

November 28, 9:00am-10:00am

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life’s most meaningful gifts: music. You’ll hear listeners from across the U.S. share stories about their favorite classical music pieces.

Giving Thanks

November 28, 10:00am-12:00pm (repeats 10:00pm-12:00am)

Giving Thanks offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving. Great American writers will grace us this Thanksgiving, 2019. Giving Thanks remembers poet Mary Oliver as she reads poems of gratitude and nature. Walt Whitman stops by to celebrate Thanksgiving and his 200th birthday, and we’ll set a place at the table for New Yorker writer, best-selling author, humorist, and turkey aficionado Adam Gopnik.