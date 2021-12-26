Heri Za Kwanzaa!

Whether you’ve always celebrated this 7-day festival, or you’re here to learn more about it, enjoy these seven pieces of music that embody the principles of Kwanzaa.

Each principle has its own flame on the Mishumaa saba (the candles). The black candle represents Umoja (unity). The red candles represent Kujichagulia (self determination), Ujaama (cooperative economics), and Kuumba (creativity). Then on the right, the green candles represent Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Nia (purpose), and Imani (faith).

Start with the Umoja candle in the middle, and click on the icons to see a performances by some of our favorite artists.