Sundays at 3pm (February 14-May 9)

If you’re looking for a classical music program that addresses the racial injustice in our society through the lens of classical music, look no further. In The Sound of 13 host Garrett McQueen opens an historical and contemporary conversation of race with classical music and the 13th amendment as the guide.

Garrett is a professional bassoonist who has performed with symphonies and in venues across the country. He is also an accomplished instructor and has performed in multiple Broadway Musicals and television series. Garrett is a strong advocate for the diversification of classical music and the advancement of Black musicians in the field.