Americans were profoundly affected by the events of September 11, 2001. Many of us remember exactly where we were that day, what we were doing as we watched the horror unfold on our televisions.

A number of composers reacted to the events of 9/11 in their music, and on this program from Interlochen Public Radio, we listen to just a few examples of how composers responded musically. Listen on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 8pm.

Playlist:

Alexandre Desplat, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close: the Swings of Central Park; Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2011)

Eric Ewazen, A Hymn for the Lost and the Living; Larry H. Lang/US Air Force Heritage of America Band (2008)

Joan Tower, In Memory; Tokyo String Quartet (2005)

Trevor Weston, Ashes; Julie Wachner/Choir of Trinity Wall Street (2002)

Karen Walwyn, Reflections on 9/11 (That Day) (2009)

John Corigliano, One Sweet Morning; Alan Gilbert/New York Philharmonic (2011)

Steve Reich, WTC 9/11; Kronos String Quartet (2011)