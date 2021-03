Behind Sandra Boynton’s musical works lies a whimsical sense of humor, but also a highly perceptive nature. And her new release Jungle Night in collaboration with cellist Yo-Yo Ma is no exception.

In this interview with Colleen Phelps Boynton discusses how she made her way into music from illustration, as well as how she’s spent her time through the pandemic year.

