In June of 2020, Simone Dinnerstein started recording her eleventh album; not in a studio, but in her home in Brooklyn. She chose two composers who she loves playing, and asked Adam Abeshouse, A GRAMMY winner and one of classical music’s most prolific producers and engineers, to record it. “A Character of Quiet” explores the sound worlds of Franz Schubert and Philip Glass. In this conversation, Dinnerstein opens up about how the pandemic affected her music and schedule, and why these composers, now.