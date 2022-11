It’s now basically a right of passage, and expectation, for musicians to play NPR’s storied “Tiny Desk,” a literal corner cubicle at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason stopped in to play Bob Marley, the Welsh tune “Myfanwy,” and more.

And if you want to hear more from the Kanneh-Mason’s (Sheku *and* Isata), dig into the Behind the Playlist archive.