When Semyon Bychkov began working with the Czech Philharmonic in 2013, The Tchaikovsky Project was almost immediately born. Since then, the orchestra and Bychkov have recorded Tchaikovsky’s symphonies, other major orchestral works, and the piano concertos with Kirill Gerstein. In this conversation with Daniel Gilliam, Bychkov talks about the misunderstandings of the composer and what his music reveals.

(Photo credit Sheila Rock)