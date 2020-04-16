Today we’re celebrating the first-ever annual Public Radio Music Day together with 91.9 WFPK!

Hosted by the noncomMUSIC Alliance, Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists and other members of the music industry to celebrate and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally.

Through out the day on our social media pages you’ll see videos from our friends in the local music community, including Ben Sollee, Rachel Grimes, NouLou Chamber Players, and the Louisville Orchestra.

You can listen to Public Radio Music Day on-air at 91.9 WFPK and 90.5 WUOL, stream by clicking Listen Live at wfpk.org and wuol.org, or tell your smart speaker to “Play 91.9 WFPK” and “Play 90.5 WUOL.”

Public radio is nonprofit, listener-supported radio. WFPK and WUOL are only as strong as the commitment from this community. Donations of any amount can be made to support these stations at LouisvillePublicMedia.org.