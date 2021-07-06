Starting July 11, 2021, 90.5 WUOL welcomes Frank Dominguez (left) and Concierto to the schedule on Sundays at 8pm. Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish, with Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla; and classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, and guitarist Manuel Barrueco.

From the Top moves to Sundays at 7pm. From the Top, hosted by pianist Peter Dugan (below), features the astounding performances and captivating personal stories of extraordinary classically-trained young musicians from across the country.

We bid farewell to the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and The New York Philharmonic.











