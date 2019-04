Louisville Orchestra principal cellist Nicholas Finch is premiering three concertos, specifically written for him, on April 18th at the Ogle Center at IUS, with his colleagues from NouLou Chamber Players and conducted by Jason Seber. Finch and composers, Ljova, Dorian Wallace, and Alyssa Weinberg talked with Daniel Gilliam about the inspiration behind their new pieces, and Louisville’s welcoming spirit for new music.