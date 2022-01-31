Whether it was your New Year’s Resolution to treat yourself to exercise, you’re a committed fitness buff, or you’re ready to get into the spirit of this week’s upcoming Olympic Games, we have the playlist for you.

Your jog through a squall, your indoor weightlifting, and your gentle walk on the treadmill will all feel extra epic with this hour of exciting music, which begins with the Olympic Fanfare and includes works by Jessie Montgomery, Dmitri Shostakovich, Joan Tower, and more.

If the summer games are more your speed, celebrate the warm-weather events here.