We have some new shows joining the 90.5 WUOL schedule, starting Sunday, July 7th (6am) with Early Music Now with Sara Schneider, a one-hour program showcasing music from the Middle Ages, Renaissance and early Baroque: from sonorous medieval chant and polyphony to delightful renaissance madrigals, dances, and consort music to magnificent baroque cantatas and keyboard music.

For 13 weeks, starting Thursday, July 11th (8pm), Carnegie Hall Live presents highlights from the 2018-2019 season, including the Opening Night Gala concert with the San Francisco Symphony and superstar soloists Renée Fleming and Audra McDonald, led by Michael Tilson Thomas; pianist Mitsuko Uchida playing and leading works by Mozart with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra; an all-Berlioz program performed by Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique conducted by Sir John Eliot Gardiner, and more.