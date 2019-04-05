Our first New Lens concert on April 14th at 7pm will feature Rob Simonds, a violinist who plays with the Louisville Orchestra and specializes in new music. Rob is a frequent performer and commissioner of new music, and will present all of Missy Mazzoli’s music for solo violin. Cristina Spinei is a composer and pianist from Nashville and is bringing her ballet score Superstitions, written for the Nashville Ballet, and her solo piano music.

All New Lens concerts are free and sponsored by Blade and Bow Whiskey. 21c Museum Hotel is our presenting partners and they will be offering a special cocktail for the series featuring Blade and Bow, and we’ll have some chocolates from Art Eatables to pair with the drinks. Get there early and explore the new exhibits!