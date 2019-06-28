Our next New Lens concert on July 14th at 7pm will feature NouLou Chamber Players, a collective of professional musicians dedicated to playing chamber music in intimate spaces.

They’ll play Music for Egon Schiele with composer/pianist Rachel Grimes, first recorded by Grimes and Rachel’s on the 1996 album by the same name.

Dancer and choreographer Ashley Thursby will premiere new dance with video by Milan Misko to Daniel Gilliam‘s Variations, and special guest Teddy Abrams will play two of Gilliam’s solo piano works.

New Lens is free and ticketless, and takes place at in the atrium of 21 Museum Hotel. Doors are at 6:30pm and the music starts at 7pm. Sponsored by Blade and Bow.