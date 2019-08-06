Join us for the next New Lens conversation on Sunday, August 11th at 7pm. Daniel Gilliam will talk with Barbara Lynne Jamison, general director of Kentucky Opera, about opera’s role and relevance in contemporary society.

New Lens is free and open to the public. Arrive early, grab a cocktail and view the current exhibitions at 21c Louisville or visit Proof on Main. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

New Lens is made possible with support from Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.