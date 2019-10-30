For our final New Lens concert of the year (a conversation is coming up in December!) A/Tonal joins us to play music paired with some of the exhibits at 21c Museum Hotel, for a multi-sensory experience. Here are the music+art pairings for November 10th concert:

John Luther Adams: Red Arc Blue Vale + Catherine Yass (English) Lighthouse (East), 2011. Photographic transparency, lightbox

Missy Mazzoli: Still Life and Avalanche + Daniel Jackson (American) The Thousand Yard Stare (Possible Future Me), 2011 & Vik Muniz (Brazilian) Pictures of Junk, 2006

Erich Stem: New Year’s + Chen Jiagang (Chinese) The Cold Forest, 2008

Leonardo Schiavo: Tre foglie d’album for clarinet + Lina Puerta (Colombian-American) Chili Pepper Crop Picker, 2017 (and the other crop pictures)

Nico Muhly: Double Speak + Russel Hulsey (American), After Bruce Nauman (Milkstone Tablet) and After Bruce Nauman (Gold Tablet), both 2009.

Mary Kouyoumdjian: 2 suitcases + Vik Muniz (Brazilian) Pictures of Junk: The Education of Cupid, after Correggio, 2006

William Appleton: Collage for Machines + Karine Giboulo (Canadian) Le Village Électronique (Electronic Village), 2009. Three mixed media dioramas enclosed in Plexiglas​

New Lens is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, grab a cocktail and view the current exhibitions at 21c Louisville or visit Proof on Main to enjoy some culinary artistry. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Concerts will be held in the museum’s atrium. Conversations will take place in the lower level galleries.

New Lens is made possible with support from Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.