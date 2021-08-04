90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is proud to continue a collaboration with 21c Museum Hotel to present a new free series of concerts and conversations called New Lens. Exploring diverse and intriguing sounds and ideas in new music, art and society, this season of New Lens begins September 12, 2021 at 21c Museum Hotel.

The series will be a combination of musical performances and interviews, highlighting contemporary classical music from local and regional performers. In many cases, these are pieces being heard for the first time in Louisville. Anita Graef’s opening concert of music by women, from the last decade, is a cross-cultural collection of solo works for cello. Jamie Monck will bring avantgarde guitar music to life, from pioneer La Monte Young’s Composition 1960 #7 to Cassie Wieland’s “so what have you been up to.” WUOL’s own Colleen Phelps showcases her mallet skills on a five-octave marimba. Lastly, Nashville-cellist Kaitlyn Raitz shares her new music with an ensemble of cellists in December.

Register for the first concert here.

New Lens is made possible with support from Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.