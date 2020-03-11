90.5 WUOL and 21c Museum Hotel are proud to announce New Lens 2020. Here are some highlights coming up this season:

April 5 POSTPONED – NEW DATE TBD: Featuring “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed” by Joel Thompson (for a chorus of tenors and basses, strings, and piano) a setting of the last words of unarmed black men before they were shot or killed by the police.

June 7: Bourbon Baroque, an ensemble that typically focuses on music of the 17th and 18th centuries, performs the music of American minimalist icon Philip Glass.

August 9: Brooklyn-based piano trio Longleash explores the emotional resonance of presence and absence, and the liminal states in between in afterimage. Six contemporary works for trio render these themes in both acoustic and digital sound worlds, and through alternately delicate, dynamic and poignant forms of sonic beauty.

September 20: NouLou Chamber Players perform music by Mexican composers, along with a dialogue about US-Mexican relations.