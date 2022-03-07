You could win a pair of tickets to The Louisville Orchestra, presenting Classical Mystery Tour at the LO Pops on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. at the Kentucky Center.

The four musicians in Classical Mystery Tour look and sound just like The Beatles, but Classical Mystery Tour is more than just a rock concert. The show presents more than two dozen Beatles tunes transcribed note-for-note and performed exactly as they were originally recorded and arranged to include the beauty of a full orchestra.

Visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org for COVID safety protocol prior to attending this performance.

Enter your name below for your chance to win. Winners will be notified by email. Please note that by entering this contest you are also subscribing to the 90.5 WUOL email newsletter. Don’t worry, we won’t spam you.

