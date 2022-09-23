This week on With Heart and Voice (Sunday at 8am) will be music to mark the Jewish High Holy Days, which begin with Rosh Hashanah the evening of September 25th, and continue through Yom Kippur on the evening of October 4th. The program will include the start of the Days of Awe with the King’s Singers, the Zemel Choir, and Tragicomedia; Hinei Ma Tov by Gerald Cohen, Shimah B’Koli by Vincent Persichetti, and Ernest Bloch’s Sacred Service.

With Heart and Voice is a weekly program of sacred choral and organ music that explores the ever-growing treasury of works for life’s spiritual side, its seasons and celebrations. With Heart and Voice presents choral and organ music of many denominations, cultures and nationalities, and over a thousand years of celebration. Hosted by Peter DuBois, the program celebrates the seasons of the liturgical year and focuses on the richness and beauty of sacred music.