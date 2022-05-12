The dual meaning of the word “static” inspired Louisville composer KiMani Bridges‘ first commission and premiere with the Louisville Orchestra this weekend. STATiC evokes the idea of stasis, and the sound of static you might find on a TV or hear on a radio. Bridges’ says she started this new work by first drawing what she wanted to hear, a part of her compositional process that also involves either singing or improvising into her phone or on the flute (her main instrument).

In this conversation, KiMani talks about her process, how she got into composing, and what she wants to do as an artist in this conversation:

Listen to more of Kimani’s music here:

