June 19 7pm

A Call for Freedom with Kiana Del

We’ll dig into the concept of freedom using Black American music as our language. Moving through the base elements of jazz, we’ll explore the history of Juneteenth, the cry for and celebration of liberation, as well as what history’s musicians have had to say about it.



June 19 8pm

Let Freedom Ring: A Musical Celebration of Juneteenth with Lara Downes

Lara has been shining a bright light on the music and contributions of Black composers through her performances, podcasts and recordings. In this one-hour special, Lara takes listeners on a unique journey through musical heritage and the celebration of freedom. A special presentation from Classical California, a partnership of KUSC Los Angeles and KDFC San Francisco.



Listen on 90.5 WUOL, on our app, and by asking your smart speaker to play WUOL.