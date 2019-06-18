June 19th is just a normal day for most Americans. You might be at work, enjoying the summer break, or you might be a part of something called Juneteenth. But what is Juneteenth? Why is it important and why do so many people, especially African Americans, celebrate it? We can use music, stories, and voices of the 1860s to find out.

Written, Produced, and Hosted by Jecorey Arthur

Additional Voice-Over by Kyeland Jackson

Interview with Ms. Laura Smalley (Courtesy of the Library of Congress)

Interview with Mr. Wallace Quarterman (Courtesy of the Library of Congress)

Interview with Mr. Fountain Hughes (Courtesy of the Library of Congress)

