Do you already have your Christmas playlists curated? Do you plan your holiday movie nights in advance? Could you name that festive tune in just a few notes? Then build your team, put on your festive sweater, and join Colleen Phelps from WUOL and Stacy Owen from WFPK for a friendly competition.

Holiday Music Trivia Night is Thursday December 9 at 6pm at Gravely Brewing. Sign up using the google form embedded below.